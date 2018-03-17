Canucks' Chris Tanev: Making return Saturday
Tanev (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Sharks, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.
With Ben Hutton missing Saturday's matchup due to a foot infection, Tanev will logically replace him in the lineup. Although he doesn't partake on the power play, Tanev has supplied the Canucks (two goals, nine assists) over 38 games this season. Still, his fantasy impact is limited mostly to deep leagues and daily lineups.
