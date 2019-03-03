Tanev (leg) is expected to start skating on his own soon according to coach Travis Green, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.

This isn't hugely encouraging, and doesn't give us a clear timeline, but at least it is somewhat positive. The last we had heard was that Tanev was expected to return "in the next few weeks." If the Canucks are only hoping that Tanev can begin skating on his own soon, he's probably still a little ways away from returning.