Tanev picked up a power-play helper in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Tanev had the secondary helper on J.T. Miller's goal in the final minute of the third period. The 30-year-old Tanev is on a rare hot streak with a goal and four assists in his last three games. The blueliner had 20 points in 69 regular-season contests to match his career high from 2014-15. Only one of his 20 points came with a man advantage this season.