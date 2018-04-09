Tanev (knee) will be healthy in around three weeks.

One of the elder statesmen of Vancouver's defensive corps, Tanev missed four different stretches of at least seven games this season, suiting up for just 42 contests. While on the ice, Tanev provided the steady play that has come to be expected of him, and with 11 points, he produced at a rate that was similar to his career average. Despite being an effective player on the ice, Tanev's skillset and lack of power-play time on ice prevent him from being a viable fantasy option.