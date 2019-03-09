According to coach Travis Green, Tanev (leg) is nearing a return to the lineup, but he won't play Saturday against Vegas.

Tanev's impending return will definitely improve Vancouver's defensive prowess, but it will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only picked up 12 points in 53 contests this season. The 29-year-old's next opportunity to rejoin the lineup will arrive Wednesday against the Rangers.