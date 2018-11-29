Tanev will look to end his 12 game point drought Thursday when Vancouver hosts Vegas.

Tanev hasn't cracked the scoresheet since returning from injury. Prior to that he had three points in his first 10 games. A pace of 24 points, which would be a personal best for him. Tanev has struggled to stay healthy, missing 74 games since the start of the 2016-17 season. While he's never been known as a point producer, it's difficult to score when you're injured or shaking off the rust so often.