Tanev (ankle) is listed as an injured scratch for Tuesday's matchup with the Ducks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.

Tanev hasn't seen game ice since March 15, so he continues to sit on a modest 12 points through 55 games. He'll hope to get a chance to add to those totals when the Canucks play host to the Kings on Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories