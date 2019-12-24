Canucks' Chris Tanev: On modest three-game point streak
Tanev posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.
Tanev is on a three-game point streak and has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six outings. He's got 12 points in 38 games this year, matching his output from 55 appearances in 2018-19. Tanev's never had more than 20 points in a single season, but the defensive specialist appears poised to challenge that mark this year. He's added 88 blocked shots and 12 PIM.
