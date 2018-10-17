Canucks' Chris Tanev: One assist in OT win
Tanev notched one assist in a 3-2 overtime win Thursday against the Penguins.
The 28-year-old Canadian now has three assists on the season, his most recent helper having led to Tuesday's OT winner. Not known as a heavy point producer, Tanev holds little fantasy value and should be ignored in virtually all formats.
