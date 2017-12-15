Canucks' Chris Tanev: Out 2-3 weeks
Tanev will be sidelined for 2-3 weeks after sustaining a groin injury.
Tanev previously missed seven games due to a thumb ailment. Since returning from that injury, the blueliner has notched a lone helper while averaging 20:13 of ice time. When it comes to ancillary stats, the Ontario native doesn't offer much in terms of value either, as he has tallied a mere 13 hits, 30 blocks and 22 shots on goal in 25 contests.
