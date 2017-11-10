Canucks' Chris Tanev: Out 2-3 weeks
Tanev (thumb) will be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 27-year-old blueliner won't require surgery on his injured thumb, a prognosis that significantly reduces his expected recovery timeline. Tanev has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, notching five points (two goals, three assists) while posting a plus-9 rating in 15 games, so the Canucks will undoubtedly be more vulnerable on defense during his absence. He'll be placed on injured reserve until he's given the green light to return to the lineup.
More News
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Sidelined for at least three games•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Having strong start to season•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Pots second goal of the season•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Finds twine against Ottawa•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: Expected to begin season on top defensive pairing•
-
Canucks' Chris Tanev: High asking price, likely to stay in Vancouver•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...