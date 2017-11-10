Tanev (thumb) will be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 27-year-old blueliner won't require surgery on his injured thumb, a prognosis that significantly reduces his expected recovery timeline. Tanev has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, notching five points (two goals, three assists) while posting a plus-9 rating in 15 games, so the Canucks will undoubtedly be more vulnerable on defense during his absence. He'll be placed on injured reserve until he's given the green light to return to the lineup.