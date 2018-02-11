Canucks' Chris Tanev: Out a week with injury
Tanev (undisclosed) will miss a week of action, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
If you view a "week" charitably, Tanev might be able to return Saturday against the Bruins, Otherwise, it sounds like he won't be back in the lineup until next Tuesday at the earliest. This will lead to more playing time for Alex Biega in the interim.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...