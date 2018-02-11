Play

Tanev (undisclosed) will miss a week of action, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

If you view a "week" charitably, Tanev might be able to return Saturday against the Bruins, Otherwise, it sounds like he won't be back in the lineup until next Tuesday at the earliest. This will lead to more playing time for Alex Biega in the interim.

