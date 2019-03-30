Tanev (ankle) is projected to remain sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Stars, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports.

Tanev has drawn into just two games since Feb. 13 and there is no sign that his status will change anytime soon. With only three games remaining on the schedule, there's a decent chance he's played his last game of the campaign. If that's the case, he finishes with just 12 points -- two goals and 10 assists -- to go along with 122 blocked shots and 29 hits over 55 games.