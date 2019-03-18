Canucks' Chris Tanev: Out Monday
Tanev (ankle) will miss Monday's game versus the Blackhawks.
Tanev will sit for a second game, hampered by an ankle injury suffered last Friday against the Devils. He'll now hope to get back into the mix Wednesday versus Ottawa.
