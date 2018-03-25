Canucks' Chris Tanev: Out with knee injury
Tanev (knee) will not play Sunday and has no timetable for his return.
Tanev has just 11 points in 42 games this season, so this shouldn't be too meaningful in standard leagues. The 28-year-old blueliner has played just four games without registering a point since his 17-game absence with an undisclosed injury.
