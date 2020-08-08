Tanev scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4.

Tanev helped out on equalizers from Tanner Pearson and Bo Horvat during the contest as the Canucks were either trailing or tied with the Wild for most of regulation. Then, 11 seconds into overtime, Tanev ripped a low point shot stick-side past goalie Alex Stalock to clinch the 3-1 series win. The three-point outburst gave the veteran defenseman four points in the series. He added eight blocked shots, six shots on net and a plus-2 rating.