Tanev posted a shorthanded assist, five blocked shots and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues in Game 2.

Tanev set up the first of Bo Horvat's two goals Friday. The playoffs have been kind to Tanev, who has a goal and five helpers during a four-game point streak. The Toronto native is seeing more ice time in the postseason -- he averaged 19:32 in the regular season but hasn't skated less than 20 minutes in any of his six outings in the playoffs.