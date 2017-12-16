Tanev (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.

This move comes as no surprise, as Tanev is expected to be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks due to a groin injury. The Canucks should release an update on the 27-year-old blueliner's practice once he's able to return to practice with his teammates.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories