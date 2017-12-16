Canucks' Chris Tanev: Placed on IR
Tanev (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.
This move comes as no surprise, as Tanev is expected to be sidelined for 2-to-3 weeks due to a groin injury. The Canucks should release an update on the 27-year-old blueliner's practice once he's able to return to practice with his teammates.
