Tanev had an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Tanev dished to Adam Gaudette, who set up Jake Virtanen for the Canucks' first goal of the game. Tanev has played a mostly defensive role on the Canucks' second pairing, with just eight points and 77 blocked shots through 33 contests. He's not likely to be of interest to most fantasy owners.

