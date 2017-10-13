Tanev scored his second goal of the season in Thursday's loss to Winnipeg.

It's only three games into the NHL season and Tanev has already scored as many goals as he did in his 2016-17 campaign. The 27-year-old is in the prime of career and logging heavy minutes on Vancouver's top defensive pairing, so there's no reason he can't keep producing offense. The goal-scoring will obviously slow down, but he makes for a decent play in deeper formats.