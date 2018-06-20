Tanev is on the trade block in Vancouver, Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's no surprise the Canucks wish to move Tanev's contract, which will pay him $4.45 million for each of the next two seasons. Tanev hasn't lived up to the expectations those numbers dictate, as he hasn't posted over 20 points in any of the first three seasons of this contract. The Canucks are $22.2 million below the salary cap, but the departure of Tanev's contract would allow them to make multiple offers to high-end players to replace the Sedin twins by complementing young studs Brock Boeser and Bo Harvat