Canucks' Chris Tanev: Put up for sale
Tanev is on the trade block in Vancouver, Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's no surprise the Canucks wish to move Tanev's contract, which will pay him $4.45 million for each of the next two seasons. Tanev hasn't lived up to the expectations those numbers dictate, as he hasn't posted over 20 points in any of the first three seasons of this contract. The Canucks are $22.2 million below the salary cap, but the departure of Tanev's contract would allow them to make multiple offers to high-end players to replace the Sedin twins by complementing young studs Brock Boeser and Bo Harvat
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...