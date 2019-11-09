Tanev (upper body) blocked four shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Tanev briefly had to leave the game after ending up on the receiving end of a Patrik Laine shot in the second period. He was able to finish the contest, just one day after exiting early against the Blackhawks due to injury. Tanev has four points and 49 blocks in 17 games this year -- his usage is mostly defensive in nature, which allows Quinn Hughes to range forward on offense.