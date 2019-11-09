Canucks' Chris Tanev: Puts body on line
Tanev (upper body) blocked four shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.
Tanev briefly had to leave the game after ending up on the receiving end of a Patrik Laine shot in the second period. He was able to finish the contest, just one day after exiting early against the Blackhawks due to injury. Tanev has four points and 49 blocks in 17 games this year -- his usage is mostly defensive in nature, which allows Quinn Hughes to range forward on offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.