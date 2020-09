Tanev posted an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Tanev was his usual reliable self defensively, and he added the secondary helper on Quinn Hughes' third-period tally. The assist ended a nine-game point drought for Tanev. He's produced a goal and six helpers with 46 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 16 contests.