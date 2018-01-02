Tanev (groin) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

This serves as about as good a sign as any that Tanev is healthy enough to return to game action after a seven-game absence, and the team confirmed Tuesday that he would be in the lineup for the evening's contest against Anaheim. Either way, the 28-year-old has just six points and 22 shots on goal on the campaign, making him an unenviable option in most fantasy formats.

