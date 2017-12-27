Canucks' Chris Tanev: Returns to practice
Tanev (groin) returned to practice with his teammates Wednesday.
A return to practice is clearly a big step in the right direction for Tanev, but the 27-year-old blueliner will likely need to log several more full on-ice sessions before being cleared for game action. Tanev's still on injured reserve, so his forthcoming activation from IR will be the clearest indication that he's ready to return to the lineup.
