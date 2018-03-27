Tanev will miss the rest of the season with his knee injury.

We've reached the point in the season where teams with lost playoff hopes will start being more open about injuries to their regulars. Tanev's campaign comes to a close after the defenseman added two goals, nine assists and 70 blocked shots over 42 games. This news isn't likely to cause a stir in the fantasy realm, but Vancouver's netminders will undoubtedly miss Tanev.