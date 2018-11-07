Tanev logged 22:37 of ice time against the Red Wings on Tuesday, his first game back from injury.

Tanev was held off the scoresheet, but did notch two hits, four blocks and a shot on goal. The blueliner has three helpers in 11 outings so far this season and could challenge for the 20-point mark, which he has reached just once in his career -- especially if he continues averaging career high minutes (22:00).