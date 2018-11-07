Canucks' Chris Tanev: Sees big minutes in return
Tanev logged 22:37 of ice time against the Red Wings on Tuesday, his first game back from injury.
Tanev was held off the scoresheet, but did notch two hits, four blocks and a shot on goal. The blueliner has three helpers in 11 outings so far this season and could challenge for the 20-point mark, which he has reached just once in his career -- especially if he continues averaging career high minutes (22:00).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...