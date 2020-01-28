Tanev delivered two assists in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Tanev set up J.T. Miller in the second period and added the secondary helper on Bo Horvat's last-second empty-net goal in the third. The two-helper outing double Tanev's January production to four assists in 10 games. He's at 16 points, 112 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 50 games, which puts him on pace for the most productive season of his career.