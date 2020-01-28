Canucks' Chris Tanev: Sets up pair in win
Tanev delivered two assists in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blues.
Tanev set up J.T. Miller in the second period and added the secondary helper on Bo Horvat's last-second empty-net goal in the third. The two-helper outing double Tanev's January production to four assists in 10 games. He's at 16 points, 112 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 50 games, which puts him on pace for the most productive season of his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.