Canucks' Chris Tanev: Shows no trepidation in return
Tanev blocked four shots over 19:18 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 road win over the Blue Jackets.
The top-pairing defenseman skated to a minus-1 rating and was held off the scoresheet in this one, but the good news is that he looked like his typical fearless self, despite taking a puck to the face and losing six teeth in the process last Saturday.
