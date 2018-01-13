Tanev blocked four shots over 19:18 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 road win over the Blue Jackets.

The top-pairing defenseman skated to a minus-1 rating and was held off the scoresheet in this one, but the good news is that he looked like his typical fearless self, despite taking a puck to the face and losing six teeth in the process last Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories