Canucks' Chris Tanev: Sidelined again Tuesday
Tanev (ankle) remains unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Senators, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Tanev will miss his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury. His 12 points through 55 contests don't earn him any fantasy league merits, but he does own a plus-3 ratio and 122 blocked shots could make him a worthwhile option in some. His next chance to return comes Saturday versus the Flames, though no official timeline has surfaced.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...