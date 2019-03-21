Tanev (ankle) remains unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Senators, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Tanev will miss his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury. His 12 points through 55 contests don't earn him any fantasy league merits, but he does own a plus-3 ratio, while 122 blocked shots could make him a worthwhile option in some. His next chance to return comes Saturday versus the Flames, though no official timeline has surfaced.