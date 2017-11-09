Tanev (upper body) is out for the next three games after returning to Vancouver amidst the team's three-game, California road trip.

It's unclear when the 27-year-old blueliner suffered the injury, as he was able to play 23:19 in Tuesday's contest in Calgary. With five points in 15 games, Tanev's producing at a career-best rate and also owns an impressive plus-9 rating. Expect the team to give an update on Tanev's condition when they conclude their road trip and Alex Edler to enter the lineup in Tanev's absence.

