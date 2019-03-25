Canucks' Chris Tanev: Sidelined versus Blue Jackets
Tanev (ankle) will miss Sunday's game against Columbus.
Tanev has played just twice since Feb. 13 and will sit once again Sunday, still slowed by an ankle injury. In 55 games this season, the defenseman has registered 12 points -- two goals, 10 assists -- and a plus-3 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...