Tanev (ankle) participated in Saturday's practice,

Tanev was in a walking boot at the end of the 2018-19 season, but now he's back on the ice and looks ready for the regular season. He'll first look to suit up for Monday's preseason game versus the Flames. The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries often in his career, and he hasn't played more than 55 games in any of the last three seasons. As long as he's healthy, however, Tanev will likely play a defensive-minded role on the blue line.