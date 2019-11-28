Tanev picked up an assist in Wednesday's collapse to the Penguins.

Tanev ended a 17-game point drought by picking up an assist on his team's third goal of the night. Prior to the drought, the defensive blue liner had four points in a six-game span. However, if you have him on your roster, chances are you're relying on his blocks. He blocked three shots during the contest, and is up to 68 on the campaign -- good for third in the NHL.