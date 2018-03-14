Canucks' Chris Tanev: Still out Wednesday
Tanev (undisclosed) remains unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Ducks.
Tanev was hoping to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's affair, but he will rest and rehab for at least a few more days. Alex Biega will draw in with Erik Gudbranson (shoulder) set to undergo a procedure, pushing Tanev's aim for a return to Saturday when the Canucks host the Sharks.
