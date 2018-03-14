Tanev (undisclosed) remains unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Ducks.

Tanev was hoping to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's affair, but he will rest and rehab for at least a few more days. Alex Biega will draw in with Erik Gudbranson (shoulder) set to undergo a procedure, pushing Tanev's aim for a return to Saturday when the Canucks host the Sharks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories