Canucks' Chris Tanev: Still sidelined
Tanev (ankle) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's matchup with LA, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.
Tanev is still recovering from the fractured ankle he suffered March 15 against the Devils, and with just five games remaining on the schedule, the Canucks may opt to simply shut him down for the remainder of the campaign. If that ends up being the case, the 29-year-old blueliner will finish the campaign having notched two goals and 12 points while posting a plus-3 rating in 55 appearances.
