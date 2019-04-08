Tanev will be in a walking boot for another 10 days, and hopes to be fully healthy by May.

Tanev has struggled with injuries his entire career, having never appeared in more than 70 games in a season. He finished 2018-19 with 12 points in 55 contests, his highest point total since 2015-16, when he had 18 tallies. He was asked to go to the World Championship, but given his injury, chances are he won't participate. He'll need the summer to make a full recovery and focus his attention to training camp.