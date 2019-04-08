Canucks' Chris Tanev: Still stuck in walking boot
Tanev will be in a walking boot for another 10 days, and hopes to be fully healthy by May.
Tanev has struggled with injuries his entire career, having never appeared in more than 70 games in a season. He finished 2018-19 with 12 points in 55 contests, his highest point total since 2015-16, when he had 18 tallies. He was asked to go to the World Championship, but given his injury, chances are he won't participate. He'll need the summer to make a full recovery and focus his attention to training camp.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...