Canucks' Chris Tanev: Still week-plus from return
Tanev (undisclosed) remains a "week to 10 away" from rejoining the lineup.
Tanev's initial timetable slotted him for a return in mid-March and the latest update leaves him on track. The Canucks -- who have little to play for the rest of the way -- will likely be cautious with his recovery to avoid further injury. More information on the blueliner's return date should materialize as he draws closer to game action, but he's reportedly making some progress.
