Canucks' Chris Tanev: Suffers apparent leg injury
Tanev suffered exited Wednesday's game against the Ducks with an apparent injury, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Tanev returned to test out his leg during a stoppage, but Paterson suggested he looked to be struggling, so, even if he returns to the ice, there's a chance Tanev could be forced to skip Thursday's game against the Kings. If that's the case, Guillaume Brisebois could be called on for his NHL debut.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...