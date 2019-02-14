Tanev suffered exited Wednesday's game against the Ducks with an apparent injury, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Tanev returned to test out his leg during a stoppage, but Paterson suggested he looked to be struggling, so, even if he returns to the ice, there's a chance Tanev could be forced to skip Thursday's game against the Kings. If that's the case, Guillaume Brisebois could be called on for his NHL debut.

