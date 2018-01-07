Tanev won't return to Saturday's matchup with the Maple Leafs due to an undisclosed injury.

Tanev missed seven games due to a groin injury in December, and he made his return Jan. 2. The 28-year-old blueliner had just 1:32 of ice time before leaving Saturday's game, and more details about this injury should be available afterwards.

