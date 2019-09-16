Canucks' Chris Tanev: Suiting up in preseason
Tanev (ankle) will play in Monday's preseason game versus the Flames.
Tanev has struggled with injuries lately, as he hasn't played in more than 55 games in any of the last three seasons. The 29-year-old blueliner will start this season healthy, but he lacks fantasy aptitude as he has never surpassed 20 points in a season. Tanev will likely land on the third pairing this year.
