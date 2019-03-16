Canucks' Chris Tanev: Sustains apparent ankle injury
Tanev (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Devils, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
Tanev sustained the injury upon taking a Kyle Palmieri shot off his ankle, per Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet. The fearless defenseman was only on the ice for 3:07 in the first period; he tried to tough it out but ultimately left for good after a TV timeout. Expect the team to provide an update on Tanev ahead of Sunday's road game against the Stars.
