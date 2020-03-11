Canucks' Chris Tanev: Sustains injury Tuesday
Tanev (undisclosed) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Islanders.
Tanev skated 16:16 with a hit, a blocked shot and a shot on goal before he exited Tuesday's contest. If the 30-year-old isn't ready to go for Thursday's game against the Coyotes, expect Jordie Benn to enter the lineup, while Troy Stecher would be in line for a larger role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.