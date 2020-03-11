Tanev (undisclosed) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Islanders.

Tanev skated 16:16 with a hit, a blocked shot and a shot on goal before he exited Tuesday's contest. If the 30-year-old isn't ready to go for Thursday's game against the Coyotes, expect Jordie Benn to enter the lineup, while Troy Stecher would be in line for a larger role.