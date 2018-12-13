Canucks' Chris Tanev: Tallies assist
Tanev had an assist and plus-3 rating in Tuesday's win over Columbus.
Tanev had his shot deflected into the net for his team's first goal of the night, and he was on the ice for the rest of the goals they scored. The assist snapped a lengthy 21 game point drought. His plus-3 rating was his best performance of the year, with it being just the second time he was higher than plus-1 in a game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...