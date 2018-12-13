Tanev had an assist and plus-3 rating in Tuesday's win over Columbus.

Tanev had his shot deflected into the net for his team's first goal of the night, and he was on the ice for the rest of the goals they scored. The assist snapped a lengthy 21 game point drought. His plus-3 rating was his best performance of the year, with it being just the second time he was higher than plus-1 in a game.