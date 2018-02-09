Play

Tanev (undisclosed) won't play Friday against the Hurricanes.

The specific nature of the 28-year-old blueliner's ailment remains unclear, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's matchup with the Stars for his next opportunity to taste game action. With Tanev unavailable, Alex Biega will slot into the lineup against Carolina.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories