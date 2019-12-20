Play

Tanev scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Tanev converted his second goal of the year 1:30 into overtime to secure the win in a back-and-forth game. The defenseman had three shots on goal and three blocked shots in the contest. Tanev has 10 points, 83 blocks and 26 shots through 36 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories