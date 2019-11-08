Canucks' Chris Tanev: Unlikely to play
Tanev (upper body) isn't expected to play in Friday's tilt with Winnipeg, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tanev left Thursday's game early with an upper-body injury. He was able to work on the ice Friday morning, but doesn't appear to be healthy enough to play against the Jets. This opens the door for Oscar Fantenberg to make his debut as a Canuck.
