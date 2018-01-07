Canucks' Chris Tanev: Will have surgery on mouth
Tanev will sit out Sunday as he lost multiple teeth Saturday against the Maple Leafs and will need surgery at some point, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.
Tanev won't play Sunday, and expect either Alex Biega or Ben Hutton to fill his spot. However, he's expected to play the rest of the Canucks' road trip, including games in Washington, Columbus and Minnesota. The Canucks start their bye week Jan. 15, and he's expected to undergo surgery during that time.
