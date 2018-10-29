Canucks' Chris Tanev: Will not play Monday
Tanev (hip) will not play Monday against Minnesota.
Tanev will take in Monday's game from the press box as he continues to be hampered by a hip injury. According to the team, the injury is not serious but nonetheless, it's going to keep the 28-year-old blueliner from suiting up against the Wild. Tanev's next opportunity for a return comes Wednesday against the Blackhawks.
